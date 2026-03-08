Rashan Gary Name To Watch For Bengals?

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Packers OLB Rashan Gary is a name to watch for the Bengals should Green Bay move on from the veteran pass rusher.

Cincinnati needs to retool its defense, including on the edge, and Fowler points out former Packers DL coach Jerry Montgomery is with the Bengals in that capacity.

Gary has come up as a potential cap casualty for the Packers this offseason. Earlier this weekend, he posted a farewell message on his social media before deleting it and claiming he was “hacked.”

The official word from the Packers is that Gary remains on the roster and “all options are on the table,” including a release or a trade.

Gary, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2019 out of Michigan. He played out the final year of his four-year, $15,877,312 rookie contract that includes a $9,567,136 signing bonus.

The Packers picked up Gary’s fifth-year option worth around $10,892,000 fully guaranteed for the 2023 season. Green Bay later agreed to a four-year, $96 million contract extension that included a $34.636 million signing bonus with Gary.

He’s due base salaries of $18 million and $21 million in the final two years of that deal.

In 2025, Gary appeared in 16 games for the Packers and recorded 45 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, one pass defense, and one forced fumble.

We’ll have more on Gary as the news is available.