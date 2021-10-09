Ravens Designate OL Tyre Phillips To Return From IR

According to Aaron Wilson, the Ravens are designating OL Tyre Phillips to return from injured reserve.

Phillips, 24, was a one-year starter at Mississippi State. The Ravens used the No. 106 pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft on him.

Phillips signed a four-year, $4,057,646 contract that includes a $832,295 signing bonus.

In 2021, Phillips has appeared in and started one game for the Ravens at guard.