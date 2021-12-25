Ravens Announce 13 Roster Moves

The Baltimore Ravens announced several roster moves ahead of their Week 16 game against the Bengals.
The full list includes:
- Ravens placed QB Tyler Huntley on the COVID-19 list.
- Ravens activated WR Sammy Watkins from the COVID-19 list.
- Ravens activated OLB Daelin Hayes from injured reserve.
- Ravens elevated QB Kenji Bahar, DB Robert Jackson, S Tony Jefferson, T Jaryd Jones-Smith, NT Isaiah Mack, DT/G Khalil McKenzie, S Jordan Richards, LB Joe Thomas, CB Daryl Worley and TE Tony Poljan from the practice squad.
Watkins, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Bills back in 2014 after they traded up with the Rams to get him. Buffalo would later trade him to the Rams.
Watkins played out the final year of his four-year, $19.935 million rookie contract before agreeing to a three-year, $48 million deal that included $30 million guaranteed with the Chiefs back in 2018.
The Chiefs and Watkins agreed to a new contract that paid him $9 million for the 2020 season. He then signed a one-year, $5 million deal with the Ravens last offseason.
In 2021, Watkins has played in 10 games, recording 27 catches for 394 yards and one touchdown.
