Texans Hiring Ravens Asst. HC David Culley As Next Head Coach

Update:

Ian Rapoport reports that the Texans have, in fact, offered the job to Ravens assistant HC/passing game coordinator David Culley to be their next head coach and he will accept it.

A source tells Josina Anderson that Culley got the change will be Houston’s next head coach.

Tom Pelissero is reporting that the Texans are working towards a deal to hire Ravens assistant HC/passing game coordinator David Culley as their next head coach.

John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports that Ravens assistant HC/passing game coordinator David Culley has emerged as a “serious candidate” to be hired as the Texans’ next head coach over Bills DC Leslie Frazier.

Culley had an in-person interview Wednesday afternoon with the Texans. McClain says Culley impressed the Texans with his “personality, confidence, preparedness and what they believe is an ability to stand in front of his players and command the room.”

McClain notes that Culley would be an “outside-the-box” hire, considering that he’s never been a coordinator in the NFL.

Frazier also impressed the team throughout the process and is among the finalists for the job. According to McClain, Frazier had a slight edge over Culley as of this morning, but Culley apparently made a compelling case during his interview and could end up being the choice when all is said and done.

Culley, 65, began his coaching career back in 1978. From there, he worked for a number of schools before the Buccaneers hired him as their WRs coaching 1994.

From there, Culley worked for the Steelers, Eagles, Chiefs and Bills before the Ravens hired him for the 2019 season.

We’ll have more on the Texans’ coaching search as the news is available.