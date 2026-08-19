Ravens C Danny Pinter Carted Off From Joint Practice

According to Mike Garafolo, Ravens C Danny Pinter was carted off from joint practice with the Vikings this afternoon.

Garafolo doesn’t have any word on the severity or nature of the injury. Cart rides are not an automatic tell that a major injury has occurred and there have been some false alarms the past month of camp.

Still, it would be a blow for the Ravens to lose Pinter, who is the frontrunner to start at center this year.

Pinter, 30, is a former fifth-rounder by the Colts in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Ball State. He finished a four-year rookie deal worth $3,643,698 with a $348,696 signing bonus.

He missed most of 2023 after suffering a fractured left ankle and then returned to the team on a one-year deal for 2024. The Colts brought him back on another one-year deal in 2025.

Pinter was testing the market again when he signed a one-year deal with the Ravens for the 2026 season.

In 2025, Pinter appeared in all 17 games and made one start for the Colts.