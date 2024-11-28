Ravens Designate CB T.J. Tampa To Return From IR

The Baltimore Ravens announced Thursday that they’ve designated rookie CB T.J. Tampa to return from injured reserve.

CB T.J. Tampa has been designated for return from injured reserve and returned to practice: https://t.co/Kdk03bSXPT — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 28, 2024

This officially opens a three-week window of time for the Ravens to activate Tampa or his 2024 season would be over.

Tampa, 22, was a fourth-round pick by the Ravens out of Iowa State in 2024. He was named Second-team All-Big 12 in 2022 and First-team All-Big 12 in 2023.

Tampa is in the first year of his four-year, $4,718,456 rookie contract that included a $698,456 signing bonus.

During his four years with the Cyclones, Tampa played in 45 games and recorded 107 tackles, three interceptions, one forced fumble, and 19 pass deflections.