Ravens Designate TE Charlie Kolar To Return From IR

The Ravens announced that they have designated TE Charlie Kolar to return from injured reserve after he was placed on the list due to a broken arm.

Kolar, 25, appeared in 43 games over four years at Iowa State. He was a two-time third-team AP All-American and two-time first-team Big 12 selection for the Cyclones.

The Ravens drafted Kolar in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $4.089 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $704,880.

In 2024, Kolar has appeared in 12 games for the Ravens and caught nine passes on 11 targets for 131 yards and one touchdown.