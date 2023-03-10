Ravens DT Michael Pierce Takes Pay Cut, Clears $2.668M Of Cap Space

According to Tom Pelissero, Ravens NT Michael Pierce recently agreed to a $2 million pay cut as part of a contract restructure.

This move created $2.668 million of cap space for the 2023 season and still allows Pierce to recoup the money he gave up via incentives.

Piece suffered a season-ending biceps injury last year.

Pierce, 30, wound up signing on with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Samford in 2016. He played out the final year of his three-year rookie contract before returning to the Ravens on a second-round restricted tender.

He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he signed a three-year, $27 million deal with the Vikings in 2020.

Pierce was slated to make a $3 million, fully-guaranteed base salary in 2020 before opting out due to the pandemic. That total was tolled to 2021. The Vikings released him last offseason and he signed with the Ravens.

In 2022, Pierce appeared in three games for the Ravens and recorded six tackles, no sacks and a forced fumble.