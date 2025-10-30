Ravens Elevate Two For TNF Including DT Taven Bryan

The Baltimore Ravens announced they have elevated DT Taven Bryan and S Keondre Jackson from the practice squad to the active roster for Thursday night’s game against the Dolphins.

Bryan, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2018. He finished his four-year, $10,154,945 contract and signed on with the Browns in 2022 for a season.

Bryan signed a one-year, $3.5 million deal to join the Colts in 2023 and became a free agent after the season. He returned on another one-year deal in 2024.

Bryan had a stint with the Bengals this offseason before the Ravens signed him to the practice squad.

In 2024, Bryan appeared in all 17 games for the Colts and recorded 20 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, one fumble recovery and a pass deflection.