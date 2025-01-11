Ravens Elevate Two WRs For Wildcard Game

The Baltimore Ravens officially elevated WRs Anthony Miller and Keith Kirkwood to their active roster for Saturday’s wildcard game against the Steelers.

It’s worth mentioning that the Ravens will be without Zay Flowers tonight so some added receiver depth could be useful.

Miller, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Bears back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $5,353,700 contract when the Bears traded him to the Texans to swap a seventh-round pick for a fifth-round pick.

Miller was owed a non-guaranteed base salary of $1,210,050 for the 2021 season when the Texans waived him in October. He later signed on to the Steelers practice squad and returned on a futures deal for 2022. However, he spent the season on injured reserve.

Miller re-signed with the Steelers back in January on a one-year deal. However, he was released and caught on with the 49ers in August. He was among San Francisco’s final roster cuts. Kansas City signed him to a futures deal in January only to release him this past May.

The Ravens later signed Miller to their practice squad and he’s been on and off of their roster ever since.

In 2024, Miller has appeared in two games for the Ravens and caught one pass for 16 yards receiving and no touchdowns.