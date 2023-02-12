Latest On Eagles QB Coach Brian Johnson & Ravens OC Search

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Ravens are expected to interview Eagles QB coach Brian Johnson about their offensive coordinator vacancy this coming week.

Johnson will be in high demand, as the Panthers have also been reportedly waiting to speak to Johnson after the Super Bowl about their offensive coordinator job.

Johnson could also stay in Philadelphia as the replacement for Eagles OC Shane Steichen, who is expected to be hired as the next head coach of the Colts. That might be the most likely option, per Adam Schefter.

The Ravens have also been linked to Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy, and have run a pretty extensive search. Their list of candidates currently includes:

Seahawks QB Coach Dave Canales (Finalist)

Georgia OC Todd Monken (Finalist)

Broncos OC Justin Outten (Finalist)

Vikings Pass-Game Coordinator Brian Angelichio (Finalist)

Wisconsin OC Bobby Engram (Finalist)

Eagles QB coach Brian Johnson

Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy (Interview)

Rams pass game coordinator/QBs coach Zac Robinson (Interview)

Browns WRs Coach/Passing Game Coordinator Chad O'Shea (Interview)

Ravens QB coach James Urban (Interview)

Ravens TE coach George Godsey (Interview)

Bills WRs Coach Chad Hall (Interview)

Akron HC Joe Moorhead (Interview)

Johnson, 35, took his first coaching job as the QBs coach at Utah in 2010. He worked his way up to offensive coordinator before departing to become the QBs coach at Mississippi State in 2014.

From there, Johnson had stints with Houston and Florida before the Eagles hired him as their QBs coach in 2021.