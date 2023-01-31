Ravens Interviewing Bills WR Coach Chad Hall & Akron HC Joe Moorhead For OC

According to Eric Edholm, the Ravens have interviews scheduled with Bills WR coach Chad Hall and Akron HC Joe Moorhead for their offensive coordinator position.

Baltimore has been casting a wide and meticulous net for the position and these two interviews are a good example of that.

Moorhead, 49, has been coaching in college football since 1998, with stops at Pittsburgh, Georgetown, Akron and Connecticut. He got his first head coaching job at Fordham in 2012.

Moorhead’s reputation as an innovative offensive mind earned him a look as the offensive coordinator at Penn State in 2016 and he parlayed that into the head coaching job at Mississippi State in 2018. He was fired after two seasons, however.

After two years as the offensive coordinator at Oregon, he was hired as a head coach again in a return to Akron.

Hall, 36, played wide receiver at Air Force and after fulfilling his service obligations carved out a five-year career as an NFL journeyman from 2010 to 2015 with the Eagles, 49ers, Chiefs and Jaguars.

He moved to the coaching side in 2017, joining the Bills as an offensive assistant. Hall was promoted to WR coach in 2019.