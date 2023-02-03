Ravens Set Up Second Interview With Justin Outten For OC Job

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Broncos have scheduled a second interview with former Broncos OC Justin Outten for their offensive coordinator position.

Here’s the list of candidates for the Ravens’ job:

Seahawks QB Coach Dave Canales (Finalist)

Georgia OC Todd Monken (Finalist)

Broncos OC Justin Outten (Finalist)

Rams pass game coordinator/QBs coach Zac Robinson (Interview)

Browns WRs Coach/Passing Game Coordinator Chad O'Shea (Interview)

Vikings Pass-Game Coordinator Brian Angelichio (Interview)

Ravens QB coach James Urban (Interview)

Ravens TE coach George Godsey (Interview)

Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy (Interview)

Bills WRs Coach Chad Hall (Interview)

Akron HC Joe Moorhead (Interview)

He didn’t call plays for Denver this season until the final two games, as former HC Nathaniel Hackett had that responsibility at first.

Outten, 39, began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Syracuse back in 2007. From there, he served as the assistant head coach/offensive coordinator/offensive line coach at Westfield High School in Houston from 2008-15.

Outten got his first NFL opportunity with the Falcons as an offensive intern in 2016. He worked his way up to offensive assistant before joining the Packers in 2019.

Outten joined the Broncos in 2022 as their offensive coordinator.