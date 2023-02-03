Ravens Interviewing Todd Monken Second Time For OC Job

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Ravens are interviewing Georgia OC Todd Monken for a second time on Friday regarding their offensive coordinator position.

Here’s the list of candidates for the Ravens’ job:

Seahawks QB Coach Dave Canales (Finalist)

Georgia OC Todd Monken (Finalist)

Rams pass game coordinator/QBs coach Zac Robinson (Interview)

pass game coordinator/QBs coach Zac Robinson (Interview) Browns WRs Coach/Passing Game Coordinator Chad O’Shea (Interview)

Vikings Pass-Game Coordinator Brian Angelichio (Interview)

Broncos OC Justin Outten (Requested)

Ravens QB coach James Urban (Interview)

Ravens TE coach George Godsey (Interview)

Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy (Interview)

Bills WRs Coach Chad Hall (Interview)

Akron HC Joe Moorhead (Interview)

Monken also has interest from the Buccaneers regarding their offensive coordinator job.

Monken, 56, began his coaching career in 1989 as an assistant at Grand Valley State. His first NFL coaching job came with the Jaguars in 2007 as their WRs coach.

After a few years at Oklahoma State, Monken was hired as Southern Miss’ head coach for the 2013 season. He spent three years in the position before joining the Buccaneers as their offensive coordinator in 2016.

The Browns hired Monken as their offensive coordinator in 2019 but he was let go along with the rest of Freddie Kitchens’ staff. He was hired as the OC at Georgia.

In 2019, the Browns were No. 22 in total yards, No. 22 in points scored, No. 12 in rushing yards, and No. 22 in passing yards.