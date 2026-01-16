Ravens & Falcons Interviewing Bills OC Joe Brady For HC Job On Sunday

According to Ian Rapoport, Bills OC Joe Brady is scheduled to interview with the Ravens and Falcons on Sunday for their head coaching vacancies.

Here’s where Baltimore’s search stands so far:

Chiefs OC Matt Nagy (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Browns OC Kevin Stefanski (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Broncos QB coach Davis Webb (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Broncos DC Vance Joseph (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Vikings DC Brian Flores (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Browns DC Jim Schwartz (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chargers DC Jesse Minter (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) 49ers DC Robert Saleh (Requested)

(Requested) Bills OC Joe Brady (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Rams DC Chris Shula (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase (Requested)

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Falcons’ job:

Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Browns HC Kevin Stefanski (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Broncos DC Vance Joseph (Requested)

(Requested) 49ers DC Robert Saleh (Requested)

(Requested) Seahawks DC Aden Durde (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Panthers DC Ejiro Evero (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Packers DC Jeff Hafley (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Ravens HC John Harbaugh (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Raiders HC Antonio Pierce (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Chargers DC Jesse Minter (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Bills OC Joe Brady (Scheduled)

Brady, 36, began his coaching career in 2013 at William & Mary as their linebackers coach. He later became a graduate assistant at Penn State and spent two years with the Saints as an offensive assistant.

LSU hired Brady as their passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach for the 2019 season. He left after one year to become the Panthers offensive coordinator but was fired before the end of his second season. The Bills hired him as a QB coach in 2022 and was promoted to offensive coordinator when Ken Dorsey was shown the door a few years ago.

In 2024, the Bills’ offense ranked No. 4 in total yards, No. 4 in points scored, No. 1 in rushing yards and No. 15 in passing yards.