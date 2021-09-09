Ravens Working To Finalize Deal With RB Latavius Murray

Jeff Zrebiec reports that the Ravens are working to finalize a deal with free agent RB Latavius Murray and he says they should be able to get it done.

The Saints released the veteran running back just two days ago after he refused to take a pay cut and the Ravens are in desperation mode at running back after losing RB J.K. Dobbins and RB Gus Edwards to season-ending injuries.

Baltimore has signed Le’Veon Bell and Devonta Freeman to their practice squad, but Murray is the best available running back at this point, so he could eventually take over as their starter if they’re able to get things finalized.

Murray, 31, is a former sixth-round pick of the Raiders back in 2013. After four years with the Raiders, Murray departed for a three-year, $15 million contract that included $3.4 million guaranteed with the Vikings.

Murray later signed a four-year, $14.4 million contract with the Saints in 2019.

In 2020, Murray appeared in 15 games for the Saints and rushed for 656 yards on 146 carries (4.5 YPC) to go along with 23 receptions for 176 yards receiving and five total touchdowns.

