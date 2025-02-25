Ravens GM Calls Justin Tucker Allegations ‘Serious, Concerning’

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta addressed the allegations surrounding K Justin Tucker for the first time on Tuesday at the Combine.

DeCosta said they take these allegations seriously and plan to allow the NFL to conduct their investigation into the matter before determining any next steps.

“A lot goes into that … The allegations are serious, concerning. The amount of allegations are serious, concerning. We’re fortunate the league is doing an investigation. We’ll wait as patiently as we can for as much info as we can. We’ll make our decisions based on that.”

DeCosta said he met with Tucker, but declined to say what they discussed regarding the matter.

16 different women from eight spas have accused Tucker of inappropriate behavior during sessions between the years of 2012-2016.

While the criminal statute of limitations has expired, there could be a potential civil lawsuit against Tucker. At least six of the women have reportedly retained legal counsel.

The longtime Ravens kicker has vehemently denied the allegations and his lawyers referred the Banner to his previous statement after the newest wave of allegations.

The NFL has said it is monitoring the situation and will review the matter for potential discipline under its personal conduct policy.

Tucker, 35, was signed by the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Texas in 2012. He was re-signed as a restricted free agent in 2015.

The Ravens placed the franchise tag on Tucker in 2016 before re-signing him to a four-year extension. Baltimore re-upped him for another four years and $20 million in 2019.

He was set to make base salaries of $3.5 million and $3.55 million over the final two years of his deal when the Ravens signed him to a four-year, $24 million extension.

In 2024, Tucker played all 17 games for the Ravens. He was 22-30 on field goals (73.3 percent) and 60-62 on PATs (96.8 percent).

We’ll have more on Tucker as news becomes available.