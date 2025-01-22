Ravens GM ‘Didn’t See A Lot Of Downside’ To Trading For Diontae Johnson

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta said that the team did its homework on WR Diontae Johnson before trading for him, understanding the risks and rewards.

“We knew it wasn’t 100 percent going to be a slam dunk. It didn’t work out. We always try to mitigate our risk. I didn’t see a lot of downside.” DeCosta said, via Jeff Zrebiec.

Johnson’s turbulent season continued after he returned to Baltimore after the Texans became the fourth team in less than 12 months to send him packing.

He wore out his welcome with the Panthers who traded him midseason to the Ravens for peanuts after acquiring him from the Steelers this offseason.

Johnson had the same amount of suspensions (1) as receptions in Baltimore, and frustration over his role led to the Ravens releasing him. The Texans claimed him off waivers and he was marginally more productive, with three catches in two games.

Johnson, 28, was selected with the No. 66 overall pick in the third round by the Steelers out of Toledo back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $4,251,708 contract that included a $1,129,110 signing bonus.

Johnson was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed a two-year, $36 million extension entering the 2022 season. He was traded to Carolina in exchange for CB Donte Jackson and a pick swap before the 2024 season.

Carolina then traded him to the Ravens midseason for another swap of picks.

In 2024, Johnson appeared in 12 games for the Panthers, Ravens, and Texans and caught 33 passes on 67 targets for 375 yards receiving and three touchdowns.