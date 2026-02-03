Ravens Hiring Former Broncos OC Joe Lombardi In Senior Offensive Assistant Role

Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports the Ravens are hiring former Broncos OC Joe Lombardi in a senior offensive assistant role on new HC Jesse Minter’s staff.

Lombardi, 54, began his coaching career at Dayton back in 1996 as their DL coach. From there, he worked for a number of schools before eventually taking his first NFL coaching job with the Falcons in 2006 as a defensive assistant.

The Saints would hire Lombardi a year later and he worked his way up to QBs coach before being hired as the Lions’ offensive coordinator for the 2014 season. He was replaced after two seasons and returned to the Saints as their QBs coach in 2016.

Lombardi was hired by the Chargers as their offensive coordinator in 2021. He was fired after two seasons and later caught on with the Broncos as their offensive coordinator in 2023.