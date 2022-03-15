Ravens Hosting DT Eddie Goldman For Visit

According to Aaron Wilson, the Ravens are expected to bring in former Bears DT Eddie Goldman for a visit on Friday.

It’s worth mentioning that signing him to a contract won’t impact a team’s 2023 compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason

Goldman, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Bears back in 2015. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $5.686 million contract when he agreed to a four-year contract extension worth over $42 million that included $25 million guaranteed.

He was entering the third year of his deal and set to earn a salary of $8,760,000 next season when Chicago released him last week.

In 2021, Goldman appeared in 14 games and recorded 22 tackles, one tackle for loss, and 0.5 of a sack.