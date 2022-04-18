Ravens Hosting Georgia DT Jordan Davis For Top 30 Visit

According to Tom Pelissero, the Ravens are hosting Georgia DT Jordan Davis for a top 30 visit.

Davis has also visited with the Cowboys and Eagles, among other teams, so far this pre-draft season.

The Ravens are set to pick at No. 14 in the first round and do need help on their defensive line.

Teams can only host 30 prospects for visits at their facility, with some caveats for local prospects, so this is a notable level of interest.

Davis, 22, was an AP All-American as a senior and won the Chuck Bednarik Award and Outland Trophy, given to college football’s best defensive player and best interior defensive lineman respectively.

NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares Davis to former NFL DT Ted Washington.

During his four-year college career, Davis recorded 90 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks and one pass deflection in 41 games.