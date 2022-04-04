Ravens Hosting QB Joshua Dobbs

The Ravens hosted former Steelers QB Joshua Dobbs for a visit on Monday, according to Aaron Wilson.

Dobbs, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Steelers back in 2017. He was in the third year of his rookie contract when Pittsburgh traded him to the Jaguars in change for a fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Jacksonville elected to waive Dobbs back in September of last year and was quickly claimed by the Steelers. He returned to the Steelers on a one-year deal last year.

For his career, Dobbs has appeared in six games for the Steelers and recorded 10 completions on 17 pass attempts (58.8 percent) for 45 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception, to go along with six rushing attempts for 31 yards (5.2 YPC).

Dobbs has most recently tried out for the New England Patriots this offseason.

We will have more news on Dobbs as it becomes available.