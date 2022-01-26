Ravens Interviewed Mike Caldwell For Defensive Coordinator

Jenna Laine reports the Baltimore Ravens interviewed Buccaneers ILB coach Mike Caldwell for their defensive coordinator position.

Recent reports have said that Baltimore is targeting Michigan DC Mike Macdonald for their vacancy. However, it appears as though they’re still in the process of interviewing candidates.

The Ravens are also considering Jaguars DC Joe Cullen, Anthony Weaver, Saints DBs coach Kris Richard and Cowboys secondary coach Joe Whitt Jr for their coordinator job.

Caldwell, 50, is a former third-round pick of the Browns back in 1993. He played 10 seasons in the NFL for the Browns, Ravens, Cardinals, Eagles, Bears and Panthers.

Caldwell took his first coaching job with the Eagles in 2008 as a defensive quality control coach. From there, he worked for the Cardinals and Jets before the Buccaneers hired him as their inside linebackers coach in 2019.