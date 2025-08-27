Ravens Likely To Sign QB Tyler Huntley To PS

Matt Zenitz reports that after being released by the Browns, QB Tyler “Snoop” Huntley is in Baltimore and has emerged as a potential practice squad signing.

Huntley, 27, went undrafted out of Utah back in 2020 before catching on with the Ravens. He bounced on and off the practice squad before eventually making his debut, replacing QB Lamar Jackson.

Baltimore re-signed Huntley as a restricted free agent back in April of 2023. He joined the Browns as a free agent in 2024 but was cut loose coming out of the preseason and rejoined the Ravens on the practice squad.

The Dolphins signed Huntley to their active roster, and he started five games for the team in 2024. He then returned to Cleveland for a brief stint this offseason.

In 2024, Huntley has appeared in five games for the Dolphins and completed 64.7 percent of his passes for 829 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions. He also rushed 26 times for 135 yards and two touchdowns.1