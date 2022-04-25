Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley (Ankle) On Pace To Be Ready For Start Of 2022 Season

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley recently had a medical check-up and the good news is that he’s on pace to be ready for the start of the 2022 season.

Stanley was limited to appearing in just one game last year before undergoing ankle surgery.

Rapoport says the plan for Stanley is to monitor him throughout the summer, but there is optimism he’ll be good to go for the start of the season.

Stanley, 28, was a first-round pick by the Ravens out of Notre Dame in 2016. He signed a four-year deal worth $20.84 million and was playing out the 2020 season under the fifth-year option included in his contract when he agreed to a five-year, $98.75 million extension that includes $70,866,000 in total guarantees.

Stanley was set to make base salaries of $7.5 million and $9.5 million the next two seasons when he agreed to a restructured contract during the offseason.

In 2021, Stanley appeared in one game for the Ravens, making one start for them at left tackle.