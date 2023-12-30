Ravens Make Four Moves Including Promoting WR Laquon Treadwell

The Baltimore Ravens announced a series of roster moves on Saturday for their Week 17 game against the Dolphins.

The full list includes:

Ravens signed WR Laquon Treadwell to their active roster.

to their active roster. Ravens placed CB Jalyn Armour-Davis on injured reserve.

on injured reserve. Ravens elevated DB Andrew Adams and LB Jeremiah Moon to their active roster.

Treadwell, 28, was a former first-round pick but the Minnesota Vikings in 2016. He spent four years in Minnesota, but never found his footing as the Vikings declined his fifth-year option for the 2020 season.

As a free agent in 2020, Treadwell signed a one-year, $910,000 deal with the Atlanta Falcons but was eventually released and signed to their practice squad.

From there, Treadwell had stints with the Jaguars, Patriots, Cardinals, and Seahawks before eventually catching on with the Ravens.

In 2023, Treadwell has appeared in three games for the Ravens, but has yet to catch a pass.