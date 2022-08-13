Ravens Make Three Roster Moves

The Baltimore Ravens announced three roster moves on Saturday, including signing LB Trent Harris to a deal.

We have signed LB Trent Harris and waived DB Denzel Williams and WR Devon Williams. https://t.co/VP1UPF0AGr — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 13, 2022

The team is also releasing two undrafted rookies, CB Denzel Willams and WR Devon Williams.

Harris, 26, signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Miami in 2018. New England waived him coming out of the preseason and signed him to the practice squad.

The Patriots re-signed him to a futures contract in 2019 before waiving him at the end of the preseason. The Dolphins claimed Harris off waivers and eventually he re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent.

Miami re-signed him to another one-year deal but cut him loose coming out of training camp. The Giants then signed him to their practice squad, later promoting him to the active roster.

In 2021, Harris appeared in four games for the Giants and recorded seven total tackles.