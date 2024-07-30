Ravens Make Two Roster Moves

The Baltimore Ravens announced they have signed LB Quincy Roche to the roster.

We have placed DE Malik Hamm (knee) on Injured Reserve. We have signed LB Quincy Roche. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) July 30, 2024

He takes the place of DE Malik Hamm, who was placed on season-ending injured reserve.

Roche, 26, was drafted by the Steelers in the sixth round out of Miami in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Roche was claimed by the Giants and spent his rookie season in New York. He was waived coming out of the preseason in 2022 and spent the season bouncing between the practice squad and active roster.

Roche returned to the Steelers on a futures contract for the 2023 season but was waived coming out of camp. He caught on with the Vikings practice squad for a stint during the season.

In 2021, Roche appeared in 14 games for the Giants and recorded 38 total tackles, five tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and one forced fumble.

He played just three games in 2022 and recorded two tackles.