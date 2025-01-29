Ravens Moving On From Assistant HC/Pass Game Coordinator Chris Hewitt

Tom Pelissero reports that the Ravens and assistant HC/pass game coordinator Chris Hewitt have agreed to mutually part ways.

Pelissero adds that he interviewed for defensive coordinator positions around the league last season, including with the Jaguars, and will have interest from other teams.

Hewitt, 50, began his coaching career as Notre Dame’s assistant strength and conditioning coach in 2003. He became Rutgers’ running backs and cornerbacks coach from 2004-2011 before making the jump to the NFL.

The Ravens hired Hewitt as its defensive backs coach from 2012-2019 before being pass defense coordinator from 2020-2021. Baltimore promoted him to defensive pass game coordinator and secondary coach in 2022.

