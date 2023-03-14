Ravens Non-Tendering RFA LB Del’Shawn Phillips

Aaron Wilson reports that the Ravens will place a restricted tender on LB Del’Shawn Phillips, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Phillips, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Illinois back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Falcons but was waived coming out of the preseason.

From there, Phillips signed on to the Bills’ practice squad and returned to Buffalo on a futures contract. The Bills opted to waive Philips from injured reserve and he later caught on with the Jets for the 2021 season.

The Ravens claimed Phillips off of waivers from the Jets at the start of the 2022 season.

In 2022, Phillips appeared in 16 games for the Ravens and recorded three tackles.