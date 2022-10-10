Ravens Offically Sign WR Andy Isabella To PS, Release WR Bailey Gaither

The Baltimore Ravens announced Monday that they’ve officially signed WR Andy Isabella to their practice squad and released WR Bailey Gaither.

Here’s the Ravens updated practice squad:

Isabella, 25, is a former second-round pick by the Cardinals in the 2019 NFL Draft out of UMass. He was in the fourth year of his four-year, $4,629,876 rookie contract that included a $1,387,176 signing bonus when the Cardinals decided to waive him.

For his career, Isabella has appeared in 36 games for the Cardinals over three seasons and caught 31 of 48 targets for 426 yards (13.7 YPC) and three touchdowns.