Ravens Officially Sign Rookie K John Hoyland

Adam Schefter reports that the Ravens have signed Wyoming K John Hoyland to a contract after he tried out for the team during their rookie minicamp.

The Ravens announced the release of K Justin Tucker last week, so they’re clearly starting over at the kicker position.

Baltimore used a sixth-round pick on K Tyler Loop a few weeks ago, but it looks like the Ravens have no plans to simply hand him the job.

Hoyland wound up going undrafted out of Wyoming this past April. The Ravens brought him in on a tryout basis for their rookie minicamp.

During his five years at Wyoming, Hoyland appeared in 57 games and converted 73 of 92 field goal attempts (79.3 percent) to go along with 147 of 148 extra point tries (99.3 percent).