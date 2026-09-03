Ravens Optimistic About Lamar Jackson Extension Before March

According to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, Ravens GM Eric DeCosta remains optimistic that the team will agree on an extension with QB Lamar Jackson before the 2027 league year starts in March.

Jackson has two years remaining on a five-year, $260 million contract signed in 2023, and his cap number is scheduled to increase to $84,340,000 in 2027 as of now.

The two sides agreed to a restructured deal earlier this offseason for short-term relief, and an extension before next year could make his upcoming cap hits more manageable to fill out the rest of the team.

“I feel good about it,” DeCosta said about negotiations, per The Athletic.

DeCosta reiterated that he won’t go into details about their discussions, and admitted negotiations are different since Jackson doesn’t have an official agent.

“I really don’t like to get into the details. I’m not going to talk about it specifically. I think Lamar and I have a pact, as you all know. I’ve said it probably 50 times. We’re not going to talk about business publicly. It’s a different type of negotiation because it’s a different type of negotiation with Lamar.”

DeCosta feels it all boils down to communication after negotiations with Jackson in the past. He was clear they want to get something done as soon as they can, but didn’t say whether talks would stop when the season begins.

“We’ve been in this position before. It’s just communication. Lamar and I have a great relationship. We talk. That’s what it really amounts to, communication.”

“We would love to get a deal done as soon as possible.”

Jackson, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens back in 2018. He played out the fourth year of his four-year, $9,471,652 contract that included a $5,968,472 signing bonus.

The Ravens picked up Jackson’s fifth-year option, which cost them $23 million, fully guaranteed for the 2022 season. He was due to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when the Ravens used the non-exclusive franchise tag at a cost of $32.3 million, fully guaranteed.

Baltimore later signed Jackson to a five-year, $260 million extension. He’s scheduled to carry cap numbers of $34,390,000 and $84,340,000 in the final two years of the deal in 2026 and 2027.

In 2025, Jackson appeared in 13 games for the Ravens and threw for 2,549 yards, 21 touchdowns, and seven interceptions while completing 63.6 percent of his passes. He also rushed 67 times for 349 yards and two touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Jackson as the news becomes available.