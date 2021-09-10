Ravens Place CB Marcus Peters & RB Gus Edwards On IR

The Baltimore Ravens announced Friday that they’ve placed CB Marcus Peters and RB Gus Edwards on injured reserve after both players suffered torn ACLs during yesterday’s practice.

Edwards, 25, wound up signing on with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Rutgers back in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Ravens, but was unfortunately waived coming out of the preseason.

The Ravens signed Edwards to their practice squad after he cleared waivers and was promoted in October of 2018, eventually starting for the Ravens by the end of the season.

Baltimore also re-signed him as an exclusive rights free agent in 2019. Edwards re-signed as a restricted free agent in 2020 before inking a two-year, $10 million extension this summer.

In 2020, Edwards appeared in all 16 games for the Ravens and rushed for 723 yards on 144 carries (5 YPC) to go along with nine receptions for 129 yards receiving and six total touchdowns.

Peters, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2015. The Rams acquired him from the Chiefs in exchange for a 2018 fourth- and 2019 second-round pick.

Peters was entering the final year of his four-year, $9.584 million contract when the Rams picked up his fifth-year option. From there, Los Angeles elected to trade Peters to the Ravens for Kenny Young and a 2020 fifth-round pick.

Peters was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2020 when he agreed to a three-year, $42 million extension that included $32 million guaranteed in 2019.

In 2020, Peters appeared in 14 games for the Ravens and recorded 52 tackles, one sack, four interceptions, four forced fumbles, two recoveries and nine passes defended.