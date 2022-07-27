Ravens Place G Ben Cleveland On NFI List, Sign WR Bailey Gaither

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Baltimore Ravens announced they have signed WR Bailey Gaither to the roster and placed G Ben Cleveland on the non-football injury list. 

Cleveland will still count against the active roster and is eligible to come off the list at any time. 

Cleveland, 23, was a four-year starter at Georgia and was named first-team All-ACC in 2020. The Ravens drafted him in the third round of the 2021 draft. 

Cleveland signed a four-year deal worth $4,820,533 that includes a signing bonus of $865,842. 

In 2021, Cleveland appeared in 12 games for the Ravens and made four starts at guard. 

