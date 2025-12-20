Ravens Place LB Teddye Buchanan On IR, Among Other Moves

The Ravens announced Saturday that they are placing LB Teddye Buchanan on injured reserve due to a torn ACL.

The team is also elevating LB William Kwenkeu and NT Josh Tupou for Week 16.

Ravens HC John Harbaugh added that the hope is for Buchanan to be back for training camp next year, but the standard nine-to-12-month rehab for torn ACLs will make that tight.

The rookie had worked into the starting lineup for the Ravens this year.

Buchanan, 23, was a fourth-round pick by the Ravens in the 2025 NFL Draft out of California. He signed a four-year, $5,102,896 rookie contract through 2028 and is making a base salary of $840k in 2025.

In 2025, Buchanan appeared in 14 games for the Ravens and recorded 93 total tackles, five tackles for loss, one pass defended, and one forced fumble.