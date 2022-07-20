Ravens Made Three Roster Moves

The Baltimore Ravens officially placed rookie WR Devon Williams on the reserve/did not report list Wednesday, according to Field Yates.

Some other moves from Baltimore include:

Ravens placed RB Ricky Person on the left squad.

on the left squad. Ravens placed WR Binjimen Victor on the non-football injury list.

Williams, 22, wound up going undrafted out of Oregon back in April. He later signed a rookie contract with the Ravens.

During his college career at USC and Oregon, Williams caught 55 passes for 941 yards receiving and seven touchdowns over the course of four seasons and 20 games.