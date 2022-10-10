Ravens Placing S Marcus Williams On Injured Reserve

Ravens HC John Harbaugh confirmed S Marcus Williams is being placed on injured reserve with his wrist injury.

“It will be a significant amount of time,” Harbaugh said via Jeff Zrebiec. “It won’t be a season ender, though.”

The veteran dislocated his wrist in Sunday night’s win against the Bengals.

Williams, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Saints back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $6.2 million contract with New Orleans before the Saints used the franchise tag on him.

Williams made $10.612 million fully guaranteed for the 2021 season and was once again testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a five-year, $70 million deal with the Ravens.

In 2022, Williams has appeared in five games for the Ravens and recorded 33 tackles and three interceptions.