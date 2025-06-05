Ravens Provide Extension Update Regarding QB Lamar Jackson

Although Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is under contract through 2027, the team has already discussed a new deal with the star quarterback.

With Jackson’s cap hits scheduled to increase to $74.5 million for the final two years of the deal, Baltimore could look to get a deal done sooner to spread out the cap hit late in the current deal and get ahead of what the market will be when the deal expires.

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta gave an update on the extension talks, saying they have had some in-person conversations with Jackson and his team, and they are in the early phases of negotiations.

“We’ve had some conversations before the draft, after the draft, in person last week,” DeCosta said, via the BMore Baseball Podcast. “I think we’re in the introductory sort of stage of looking at what an extension might look like.”

DeCosta opened up on trying to retain numerous key contributors. He admitted they won’t be able to keep all of their talent, but thinks it all can fall into place as long as Jackson is the centerpiece.

“We’ve got a lot of business that we’re conducting with different players,” DeCosta said. “We’re in a situation where we’re blessed to have most of the team coming back, but as we look out over the next two, three, four, five years, we’re trying to keep as many good players as we can. We’ve got some guys that we feel like have a chance to really be prolific players for us that can be here a long time. We’re trying to get as many of those guys signed up as possible. That’s a big challenge and Lamar’s certainly a big part of that.”

Jackson, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens back in 2018. He played out the fourth year of his four-year, $9,471,652 contract that included a $5,968,472 signing bonus.

The Ravens picked up Jackson’s fifth-year option that cost them $23 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season. He was due to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when the Ravens used the non-exclusive franchise tag at a cost of $32.3 million fully guaranteed.

Baltimore later signed Jackson to a five-year, $260 million extension.

In 2024, Jackson appeared in 17 games for the Ravens and completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 4,172 yards, 41 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also rushed for 915 yards and four touchdowns.