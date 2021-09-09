Ravens RB Gus Edwards Out For Season With Torn ACL

Adam Schefter reports that tests have confirmed that Ravens RB Gus Edwards did suffer a torn ACL during Thursday’s practice and is out for the entire 2021 season.

You can expect the Ravens to place Edwards on injured reserve in the coming days and add someone to their roster.

The Ravens are reportedly signing Devonta Freeman and added Le’Veon Bell a few days to go along with Ty’Son Williams and Trenton Cannon.

Edwards, 25, wound up signing on with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Rutgers back in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Ravens, but was unfortunately waived coming out of the preseason.

The Ravens signed Edwards to their practice squad after he cleared waivers and was promoted in October of 2018, eventually starting for the Ravens by the end of the season.

Baltimore also re-signed him as an exclusive rights free agent in 2019. Edwards re-signed as a restricted free agent in 2020 before inking a two-year, $10 million extension this summer.

In 2020, Edwards appeared in all 16 games for the Ravens and rushed for 723 yards on 144 carries (5 YPC) to go along with nine receptions for 129 yards receiving and six total touchdowns.