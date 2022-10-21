Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins Expected To Undergo Arthroscopic Knee Surgery, Miss 4-6 Weeks

According to Adam Schefter, Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins is expected to undergo arthroscopic knee surgery next week which would cause him to miss 4-6 weeks.

This is an unfortunate turn for Dobbins after recovering from a torn ACL and other damage in a significant knee injury suffered during the preseason last year.

He was activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list back in August and has been active for four games so far this year.

Dobbins, 23, was drafted in the second round out of Ohio State by the Ravens in 2020. He’s in the third year of a four-year, $5,729,436 rookie contract that included a $1,726,862 signing bonus and is set to earn a base salary of $1,130,858 this season.

In 2022, Dobbins has appeared in four games and recorded 35 rushing attempts for 123 yards (3.5 YPC) and one touchdown, to go along with six receptions for 39 yards (6.5 YPC) and one touchdown.