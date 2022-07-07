Ravens Re-Sign OLB Justin Houston

The Ravens announced on Thursday they have re-signed OLB Justin Houston to a one-year deal.

Welcome back @JHouston50❗️ We’ve agreed to terms on a 1-year deal❗️ pic.twitter.com/VoB58dJodb — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) July 7, 2022

Baltimore had placed the rarely used unrestricted free agent tender on Houston in June, which was for about $2.1 million in 2022. It gave the Ravens exclusive negotiating rights if he didn’t sign with another team before July 22.

The UFA tender is for 110 percent of a player’s prior salary. It was last used in 2020 with the Giants and OLB Markus Golden but the Chiefs also placed the tender on DE Melvin Ingram this offseason before he signed with the Dolphins.

Houston, 33, is a former third-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2011. He was entering the fifth year of his six-year, $101 million contract that included $52.5 million guaranteed when the Chiefs released him.

The Colts later signed Houston to a two-year, $24 million contract in 2019 and finished out his deal. He signed a one-year deal worth up to $4 million with the Ravens in July.

In 2021, Houston appeared in 15 games for Baltimore, recording 34 total tackles, six tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, a forced fumble, one recovery and one pass defense.

