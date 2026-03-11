Ravens Re-Signing CB Chidobe Awuzie

According to Mike Garafolo, the Ravens have agreed to terms with CB Chidobe Awuzie on a contract extension.

Jeff Zrebiec reports Awuzie is receiving a one-year, $5 million contract to stay in Baltimore.

Awuzie, 30, is a former second-round pick by the Cowboys in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Colorado. He played out the final year of his four-year, $4.3 million rookie contract and tested the market as an unrestricted free agent in 2021.

Awuzie signed a three-year, $21.75 million deal with the Bengals. He was in the final year of that deal when he tore his ACL midway through the 2023 season.

The Titans signed Awuzie to a three-year, $36 million contract in 2024. He lasted just one season before being cut and caught on with the Ravens in March 2025.

In 2025, Awuzie appeared in 14 games for the Ravens and recorded 43 tackles and seven pass defenses.