Ravens Re-Signing LB Josh Bynes To One-Year Deal

According to Jeff Zrebiec, the Ravens have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with LB Josh Bynes.

Bynes, 32, originally signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Auburn back in 2011. He spent just over three years in Baltimore before he was waived and later signed to the Lions’ practice squad at the start of the 2014 season.

Detroit signed Bynes to a two-year, $1.81 million contract in 2015. The Cardinals signed him to a one-year contract in 2017 and brought him back for the 2018 season.

From there, Bynes signed on with the Ravens before joining the Bengals for the 2020 season. He caught on with the Panthers briefly during camp before returning to the Ravens.

In 2021, Bynes appeared in 14 games and recorded 76 tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks, and four pass defenses.