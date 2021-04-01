Ravens Re-Signing LB L.J. Fort

The Baltimore Ravens have agreed to a one-year contract with LB L.J. Fort on Thursday, according to Jeff Zrebiec.

Fort, 31, originally signed on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Northern Iowa back in 2012. He had brief stints with the Seahawks, Bengals and Patriots before the Steelers claimed him off of waivers back in 2015.

Fort was on and off of the Steelers’ practice squad for a few seasons but spent the better part of the past two years on their active roster. The Eagles signed him to a three-year contract in 2019 only to release him later on in the year.

The Ravens signed Fort to their active roster and brought him back on a two-year, $5.5 million extension. However, Baltimore opted to release Fort a few months ago.

In 2020, Fort appeared in 14 games for the Ravens and recorded 50 tackles, a forced fumble, two recoveries, a defensive touchdown and two passes defended.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.