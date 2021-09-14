Ravens Release RB Trenton Cannon, Place OL Tyre Phillips On IR

The Baltimore Ravens announced Tuesday that they’ve placed OL Tyre Phillips on injured reserve and released RB Trenton Cannon.

Cannon, 27, is a former sixth-round pick of the Jets back in 2018. He was in the third year of his four-year, $2,599,228 contract that included a $139,228 signing bonus when the Jets waived him during camp.

He was claimed by the Panthers and bounced back and forth between the roster and practice squad during the season. The Ravens signed him to a contract last week.

In 2021, Cannon has appeared in one game for the Ravens and rushed for five yards on two carries.