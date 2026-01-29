Ravens Request DC Interview With Broncos Assistant Jim Leonhard

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Ravens have requested an interview with Broncos defensive pass game coordinator/assistant HC Jim Leonhard for their DC opening.

Leonhard had interest from the Packers before they hired Jonathan Gannon as DC. He’s also interviewed for the Chargers’ DC opening and is expected to interview with Buffalo as well.

Leonhard is the second known interview request for Baltimore’s DC job along with Chiefs DL coach Joe Cullen.

Leonhard, 43, played 10 seasons in the NFL for the Bills, Ravens, Jets, Broncos, Saints, and Browns. He was hired as the defensive backs coach at Wisconsin for the 2016 season.

Wisconsin promoted Leonhard to defensive coordinator the following year, and he remained in the role until the 2022 season, when he took over as the interim head coach.

Leonhard finished with a record of 5-3 as the interim coach at Wisconsin in 2022. He joined the Illinois coaching staff for the 2023 season, then caught on with the Broncos in 2024 as the secondary coach.

In 2025, the Broncos promoted Leonhard to assistant head coach and defensive pass game coordinator.

