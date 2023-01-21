Ravens Request To Interview Seahawks QB Coach Dave Canales For OC Job

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Ravens have requested to interview Seahawks QB coach Dave Canales for their offensive coordinator position.

Canales, 41, started his NFL coaching career with the Seahawks as their wide receivers coach back in 2010.

He was later promoted to QB coach in 2018 but was moved to passing game coordinator in 2020. He then resumed his duties as the quarterback coach in 2022.

Canales is best known for his Super Bowl victory with Seattle and for helping QB Geno Smith reach the Pro Bowl during his successful 2022 season.

We will have more news on the Ravens’ search for an offensive coordinator as it becomes available.