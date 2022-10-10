Ravens S Marcus Williams To Miss Significant Time With Dislocated Wrist

According to Jeff Zrebiec, Ravens HC John Harbaugh noted after the Sunday night game that S Marcus Williams would miss a significant amount of time due to a dislocated wrist.

Williams, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Saints back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $6.2 million contract with New Orleans before the Saints used the franchise tag on him.

Williams made $10.612 million fully guaranteed for the 2021 season and was once again testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a five-year, $70 million deal with the Ravens.

In 2022, Williams has appeared in five games for the Ravens and recorded 33 tackles and three interceptions.

