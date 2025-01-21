Ravens Sign 10 To Futures Contracts

The Baltimore Ravens announced they have signed 10 players to futures contracts for the 2025 season.

The full list includes:

OT Corey Bullock WR Malik Cunningham G Darrian Dalcourt LB William Kwenkeu QB Devin Leary TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden DE Adedayo Odeleye DT Basil Okoye DE C.J. Ravenell WR Dayton Wade

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that give players an opportunity to compete for a roster spot through the spring and summer.

Cunningham, 26, signed on with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Louisville following the 2023 NFL Draft.

He was among the team’s final roster cuts but was brought back to the practice squad shortly after. He bounced on and off the roster and practice squad before being signed away by the Ravens.

Cunningham was among the Ravens’ final cuts in 2024 but was re-signed to the practice squad.

In 2023, Cunningham appeared in two games for the Patriots, but did not record a statistic.

During his college career, Cunningham played five seasons and threw for 9,660 yards to go with 70 touchdowns and 29 interceptions.